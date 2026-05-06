Philanthropist and NDC executive aspirant Tony Bonsu supports Madina BECE candidates

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TAG Transport & Logistics and an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Executive Member for the Madina Constituency, Tony Bonsu, has donated a significant supply of educational materials to final-year students in a dedicated effort to bolster preparedness for the final Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The donation, which included 300 mathematical sets and 500 pens, was presented to candidates at the Madina Cluster of Schools to ensure they are well-equipped for the ongoing BECE.

The gesture, rooted in Mr Bonsu’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and his deep ties to the community, was designed to alleviate the financial burden on families and remove any logistical barriers that might hinder student performance.

By providing these essential tools, he aims to allow the candidates to focus entirely on their academic tasks and excel in their papers.

Mr Bonsu, the philanthropist, was joined by a high-powered delegation of NDC constituency leadership during the presentation, underscoring a unified front in the quest for community development.

Notable attendees included the Constituency General Secretary, Abdul Razak Hussein; the Constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Anane; and Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Baba Pantan; as well as members of Team Maga, accompanied by Kabu Nartey Esq.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Mr Bonsu emphasised that it forms the basis of his core principle as a businessman and philanthropist: always giving back to the less privileged in society.

“I am guided by the principle that charity must begin at home and as a son of Madina, I have to do it here first for my people before I expand it outside,” he said.

He noted that it is essential to assist his own constituents first as a foundation for broader philanthropic efforts, adding that he hopes this intervention would not be a one-time event but rather the start of an annual tradition, with plans to expand the support in the coming years.

Speaking on behalf of the party leadership during the event, Abdul Razak Hussein, the NDC Madina Constituency Secretary, praised the initiative as a timely intervention for the youth.

He highlighted the importance of such contributions in building a stronger constituency and encouraged the students to make the most of the resources provided to them.

The core message of the day was one of encouragement and collective progress. Mr Bonsu and the constituency leaders extended their best wishes to all BECE candidates, urging them to give their best.

The aspiring Madina NDC Executive Committee Member concluded by stating that such efforts are part of a larger vision to join hands with local leaders to gradually build the Madina that residents desire, one where the future of the youth is prioritised through consistent investment and support.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.