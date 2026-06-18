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GNFS prevents fire from destroying newly constructed Asankrangwa court building

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  18 June 2026 10:21am
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Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Asankrangwa have prevented a newly constructed court building from being destroyed by fire after responding swiftly to an emergency call on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS Western Region on Thursday, June 18, said the firefighting crew arrived at the scene within minutes and found the building engulfed by fire.

The team quickly deployed dry chemical powder extinguishers to contain the blaze and successfully brought it under control shortly after arriving.

“The fire destroyed an ECG meter and a three-phase breaker, while some electrical service cables were partially damaged,” the statement said.

It added that the prompt response by the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the structure, saving the building from extensive damage and averting significant financial losses.

“No casualties were recorded; investigations into the cause of the fire is ongoing,” the statement added.

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