Photos: Mahama meets Eastern Regional Chiefs, reaffirms commitment to development agenda

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration’s commitment to balanced national development following a meeting with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The engagement, led by Nene Sakite II, provided a platform for the president to outline key government initiatives, including plans to operationalise the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS) at Bunso to expand access to specialised higher education.

President Mahama also pointed to improving macroeconomic indicators, which he said are helping to restore investor confidence and create the conditions for accelerated infrastructure and economic growth.

Below are some photos from the event:

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