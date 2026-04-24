Photos: President Mahama inspects Kasoa–Winneba road as sections near opening

President John Dramani Mahama has assured motorists using the Kasoa–Winneba highway that relief is expected soon as rehabilitation works continue.

He made the comments during an inspection of the project on Thursday, April 23. He said sections of the paved road are expected to be opened to traffic within the next month to help reduce congestion. He added that the project is on track for completion in December or, at the latest, the first quarter of next year.

The rehabilitation of the highway is part of ongoing infrastructure works under the government’s “Big Push” programme, which focuses on key transport corridors.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, said progress on the project is in line with a directive that no inherited road project should be abandoned.

He also said the government has released more than GH₵12 billion to road contractors since 2025 to support ongoing works across the country.

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