Police administration dismisses claims of leakage and bribery in promotional exams

The Police Administration has dismissed allegations of paper leakage, bribery and irregularities in the recently conducted Police Competitive Promotional Examination (PCPE) for Chief Inspectors seeking admission into the Police Academy.

It has urged candidates with concerns or grievances to use the appropriate established procedures to seek redress rather than resorting to the media.

Responding to media reports published last week, the Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat described the claims as unfounded and unwarranted.

The Police Administration maintained that the allegations were false, misleading, and intended to undermine the credibility of what it described as one of the most transparent and professionally organised promotional examinations in the history of the Ghana Police Service.

It stated that no examination papers were leaked to any officer and no officer paid money to secure promotion or placement into the Police Academy.

The Administration also dismissed claims that some officers allegedly paid between GH¢70,000 and GH¢100,000 to secure promotion, stressing that such assertions were unsupported by evidence.

It explained that the examination was conducted under strict supervision in collaboration with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), which has overseen the PCPE over the years to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability.

According to the statement, stringent security measures were implemented before, during and after the examinations to prevent any form of malpractice.

The Secretariat challenged any candidate or officer with evidence of bribery or impropriety to formally submit such information for investigation and appropriate action.

It further noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has an open-door policy and has encouraged dissatisfied candidates to seek review of their results through the appropriate internal channels.

The Administration cautioned that resorting to the media to make unsubstantiated claims would not resolve concerns and urged officers to follow internal procedures for redress.

It stated that all candidates were assessed solely on merit, competence and performance, adding that the results reflected the fairness of the process, with successful candidates drawn from various commands and units across the country.

The statement added that a significant number of officers met the required pass mark based on merit. It further disclosed that, following a special intervention and amnesty granted by President John Dramani Mahama, about 300 officers who obtained 50 per cent were also considered to promote fairness, motivation and career progression within the Service.

The Administration said the decisions were taken in good faith and in the interest of officers’ welfare and morale.

While acknowledging the media’s watchdog role, it expressed concern over publications it described as falsehoods that were published without seeking the response of the Service, warning that such reports could create unnecessary tension and damage the image of the Police Service.

It reaffirmed that the Ghana Police Service remains a disciplined institution guided by integrity, professionalism and accountability, and reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness in promotions and career advancement.

The Administration also called on any media house, individual or group with credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it for thorough investigation.

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