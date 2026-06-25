Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in Kumasi anti-narcotics crackdown

The Ghana Police Service has arrested several suspected drug peddlers and seized large quantities of suspected narcotic substances during a series of intelligence-led operations across the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region.

The operations were carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command as part of efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the city.

According to a police statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, the operations targeted locations identified through intelligence gathering as centres for the distribution and sale of narcotic substances.

One of the major operations was conducted at Asawase, where police arrested 61-year-old Kwame Afriyie, popularly known as "Con Papa" and also referred to as "American Man", whom investigators believe is a notorious drug peddler.

Police said a search of his room and provision shop led to the discovery of 33 parcels and 48 additional parcels, respectively, of compressed substances suspected to be cannabis.

In a separate operation at Asafo, officers arrested Kofi Acheampong, also known as "Mokobiley".

A search of his room uncovered 311 transparent rubber sachets containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, 13 compressed parcels of dried leaves believed to be narcotics, and 10 brown paper wraps containing black rock-like substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Police also recovered quantities of restricted pharmaceutical products during the operation.

In another related operation at Krofrom, police arrested Michael Owusu Agyeman, a 22-year-old National Service personnel, after he was allegedly found in possession of 15 bottles of fruit juice suspected to have been laced with cannabis.

The anti-narcotics operation was later extended to several other communities, including Atonsu-Bokuro, Krofrom, Kenyase, Asokwa, Buokrom and Asafo BB.

The exercise resulted in the arrest of 10 additional suspects identified as Adamu Ibrahim, 44; Stanley Boahene, 24; Favour Emmanuel, 23; Abubakar Sadick, 28; Adwoa Serwaa Boamah, 36; Paul Quagraine, 40; Nana Kwasi Amo Peprah, 47; Hamdiyah Ibrahim, 37; Nicholas Adorku, 39; and Natson Yaaba, 31.

Police said exhibits recovered during the various operations included compressed parcels of suspected cannabis, tramadol, ecstasy tablets, amphetamine tablets, suspected cocaine and other suspected controlled substances.

"All exhibits have been secured for forensic examination, while investigations continue to identify and apprehend other persons connected to the illicit drug trade," the statement said.

The Police Service further disclosed that all the suspects have been arraigned before the court and remanded into police custody pending their next court appearances.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to tackling drug-related crimes and called on the public to support ongoing efforts to curb the trafficking, sale and abuse of narcotic substances.

"The Ghana Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating the trafficking, peddling and abuse of narcotic drugs and urges the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by providing credible information on drug-related activities," the statement noted.

The police also commended members of the IGP Special Operations Team and officers of the Ashanti Regional Police Command for what it described as their professionalism, dedication and relentless efforts in disrupting criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

According to the statement, the operations form part of broader efforts to enhance public safety, maintain law and order, and reduce the availability of illegal drugs within communities across the country.

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