Police arrest 2 over fake online vehicle sale scam, one suspect still on the run

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested two people believed to be part of an online vehicle sale syndicate that allegedly defrauded a buyer of more than GH¢100,000 through a fake social media advertisement.

The suspects, identified as 31-year-old Chidubem Oba Precious and 28-year-old Ama Mankye, were arrested on 12 June following investigations into a complaint made to the Kasoa District Police Command.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Central East Regional Police Command, the complainant reported on February 10 that he had responded to a TikTok advertisement promoting the sale of a Jetour hybrid vehicle for US$8,800.

The vehicle was advertised in the name of a company called "Shipper China Qinghai Hongmeng Auto Mobile Sale".

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim made two payments in December 2025 into separate bank accounts linked to the suspects.

The first payment of GH¢46,895 was made on 9 December, while a second payment of GH¢53,428 followed on 18 December, bringing the total amount lost to GH¢100,323.

After making the payments, the complainant was issued a bill of lading, which investigators later established was fake.

Police investigations eventually led officers to Adawukwa, a suburb of Bawjiase in the Central Region, where Chidubem Oba Precious was arrested on 12 June.

During a search of his residence, officers recovered an ATM card and a mobile SIM card, both registered in the name of Ama Mankye, together with a receipt showing payment made by the complainant.

The police statement said the suspect subsequently assisted investigators in arresting Ama Mankye at Agbogba in Accra.

Investigators have since established that Ama Mankye deliberately opened a bank account in her name to receive money from the complainant on behalf of Chidubem Oba Precious.

According to the police, she played that role in exchange for GH¢1,000.

The two suspects appeared before the Ofaakor Circuit Court on 15 June.

Chidubem Oba Precious was remanded into police custody, while Ama Mankye was granted bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 with one surety, who must justify the bond with landed property.

Both are expected to reappear before the court on 29 June.

Meanwhile, police say efforts are ongoing to arrest a third suspect, Theresa Ziam, who remains at large.

The Central East Regional Police Command has appealed to anyone who may have fallen victim to the suspects' alleged online vehicle sale activities to report to the Regional Command or the nearest police station.

"The Regional Police Command further wishes to assure the general public of its resolve to arrest persons who commit these crimes to face justice," the statement said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.