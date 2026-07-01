Police arrest 6 over alleged sale of unregistered drugs in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested six people for allegedly dealing in unregistered pharmaceutical products during an intelligence-led operation at the Airport Roundabout in Kumasi.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, June 29, in a joint operation involving officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) from the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the suspects were identified as Abdul Karim Ramadan, 20; Wisdom Pakindam Jatuat, 38; Razak Issahaku, 37; Abdul Rahman Yakubu, 45; Iddrisu Mohammed, 26; and Nana Abio Godwin, 27.

According to the police, the suspects were travelling in a DAF XF truck with registration number AW 511321 when they were intercepted.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 17 fertiliser sacks containing pharmaceutical tablets believed to be unregistered.

"The exhibits comprise ten sacks of tablets labelled Dyclosa 50mg and seven sacks of tablets labelled Royal Chest and Lungs," the statement said.

The police said the six suspects are currently in custody and are assisting investigators from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU).

The recovered pharmaceutical products have been kept as exhibits and will be handed over to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for further examination.

According to the police, the FDA will determine "their registration status, composition, and compliance with the provisions of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851)."

The Ashanti Regional Police Command reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to tackling the illegal trade in pharmaceutical products through collaboration with the FDA and other relevant agencies.

"The Ghana Police Service remains committed to working closely with the Food and Drugs Authority and other relevant stakeholders to combat the illegal sale and distribution of unregistered pharmaceutical products and to protect public health," the statement said.

The police also appealed to members of the public to support efforts to curb the illegal trade by reporting suspicious activities.

They encouraged anyone with credible information on the illegal sale, distribution or manufacture of pharmaceutical products to report the matter to the nearest police station or through the appropriate emergency channels.

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