Police arrest 6 women in child trafficking syndicate, rescue 3 victims

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects in connection with a child trafficking case and rescued a 10-month-old infant following the reported disappearance of a 7-year-old girl at Kasoa in the Central Region.

A press statement signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, confirmed the arrests and detailed ongoing investigations into the case.

The suspects have been identified as Grace Osei Afriyie, 71, Regina Agyeiwaa, 57, Janet Larbie, 40, Mary Dotsey, 38, Yvonne Twumasi, 32, and Seikena Umar, 32.

According to the statement, on April 10, "the Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) received a complaint of a missing person involving 7-year-old Kadija Karim, which was lodged by her aunt, a witness in the case. The report indicated that the child went missing while playing within her neighbourhood".

The statement noted that preliminary investigations established that the victim was found on April 11. Upon questioning, she allegedly indicated that Janet Larbie and Seikena Umar had lured her under the pretext of taking her to her biological mother. She was, however, taken to an unknown location and left in the custody of an unidentified woman.

It further stated that the suspects later returned the child to Kasoa on April 11 in a taxi cab and warned her not to disclose her ordeal to anyone.

Following the disclosures, Janet Larbie was arrested. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Mary Dotsey, Yvonne Twumasi, and Seikena Umar for their alleged involvement. The statement further indicated that "Lucinda Naomi Otchere, identified as the leader and financier of the syndicate, together with Adjeiwaa and Hawa, are currently being sought by the police."

Investigations have also linked the suspects to another child theft case in which a complainant was allegedly deceived into releasing her two children, aged 10 months and five years, under the pretext of care. The statement explained that "the 10-month-old infant was transported to Asuofua Mampong in the Ashanti Region and sold to suspects Grace Osei Afriyie and Regina Agyeiwaa for GH¢35,000."

Police said intelligence-led operations on April 28 led to the arrest of Grace Osei Afriyie and Regina Agyeiwaa at Asokore Mampong and Suame in the Ashanti Region, where the trafficked infant was rescued. The child has since been reunited with her parents.

The statement added that Janet Larbie, Mary Dotsey, Yvonne Twumasi, and Seikena Umar have been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court. Grace Osei Afriyie has been granted bail, while Regina Agyeiwaa remains on remand by order of the Akweley Magistrate Court.

The police revealed that frantic efforts are ongoing to apprehend all remaining accomplices at large.

The Regional Command, while commending the diligence and professionalism of the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU in the arrest of the suspects, assured the general public that all accomplices connected to the crime will be tracked down and made to face the full rigours of the law.



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