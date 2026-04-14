Police arrest University of Ghana security guard over viral assault video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a University of Ghana security guard captured in a viral video assaulting an individual.

The suspect, identified as Ebenezer Annor Darko, was picked up by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET).

Police say the suspect is currently assisting with investigations.

They add that further updates on the case will be communicated to the public in due course.

The Ghana Police Service is also cautioning the public against taking the law into their own hands, urging restraint and adherence to due process when dealing with suspected offenders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.