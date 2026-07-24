Police reject GH¢150,000 bribe after 5,000 parcels of suspected narcotics in Tema

Police in Tema say officers turned down an alleged GH¢150,000 bribe from a suspect who attempted to secure the release of a truck loaded with 5,039 compressed parcels of suspected narcotic substances intercepted during an anti-drug operation at Afienya.

The alleged bribery attempt was disclosed on Thursday, July 23, by the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu, during a briefing on recent anti-crime operations in the region.

According to DCOP Asiedu, police intercepted the tipper truck at Afienya following intelligence, leading to the arrest of two suspects. Both have since been remanded into custody.

He revealed that after the arrests, one of the suspects allegedly offered officers GH¢150,000 in an attempt to have the truck and its suspected narcotic cargo released.

"Our officers rejected an alleged GH¢150,000 bribe offered by a suspect who sought the release of the truck carrying the suspected narcotic substances," DCOP Asiedu stated.

He praised the officers for resisting the alleged inducement, describing their conduct as a demonstration of the Ghana Police Service's commitment to professionalism, integrity and the fight against organised crime.

"The Tema Regional Police Command remains resolute, vigilant and fully committed to combating crime. We have strengthened intelligence gathering, patrols and collaboration with other security agencies. There will be no haven for criminals within this Region," he said.

Police said the 5,039 compressed parcels of suspected narcotic substances remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Command added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest other individuals believed to be linked to the suspected drug trafficking operation.

The disclosure formed part of a broader update by the Tema Regional Police Command on ongoing operations targeting armed robbery, narcotics trafficking and other forms of organised crime across the region.

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