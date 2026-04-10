Police restore calm following clashes between Asisiriwa and Brodekwano

The Ghana Police Service says calm has been restored in Asisiriwa and Brodekwano in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region following violent clashes between youth of the two communities.

In a statement released on April 10, 2026, the Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, around 11:00 a.m., after distress calls indicated that some youth from Brodekwano had allegedly invaded Asisiriwa, leading to violent confrontations.

According to the statement, personnel from the Kuntanase District Police Command, supported by the Asokwa Divisional Command and the Regional Operations Unit, were swiftly deployed to restore order.

The Police indicated that upon arrival at Asisiriwa, officers found roadblocks made with lorry tyres and burnt motorbikes, while two male adults were discovered dead on the outskirts of the town with multiple cutlass wounds. The deceased were identified as Peterson Bonsu, also known as “Low Key,” aged about 23, and Kwaku Opoku, aged about 25.

The bodies were conveyed to the Jachie-Pramso Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.A burnt Sprinter bus was also recorded at Brodekwano.

Preliminary investigations suggest the violence stemmed from a dispute involving a young man from Asisiriwa allegedly cohabiting with a young woman from Brodekwano without parental consent, which escalated into retaliatory attacks.

The Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Arthur Osei-Akoto, together with senior officers, later engaged chiefs, elders, and youth leaders of both communities to help de-escalate tensions and restore calm.

The Police further noted that security presence has been intensified in both areas, while investigations are ongoing to arrest all persons involved.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with the Police as efforts continue to maintain peace and security in the affected communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.