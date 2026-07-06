Political communication in Ghana: Are we informing citizens or winning arguments?

Turn on any radio station in Ghana, scroll through Facebook or X, or watch an evening political programme, and you are almost guaranteed to encounter politicians, party communicators, and commentators debating the issue of the day.

Within minutes of a major national event, competing political narratives emerge across traditional and digital media. This has become one of the defining features of Ghana's democracy.

Every democracy depends on communication. Citizens cannot make informed decisions if they do not understand government policies, opposition alternatives, or the issues affecting their daily lives.

Political communication should therefore do more than score points for political parties. It should educate, explain, and help citizens participate meaningfully in national development.

In Ghana, political communication has become more visible than ever before. Every day, party communicators from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), together with representatives of other political parties and political actors, dominate radio discussions, television panels, press conferences, and social media timelines.

Within minutes of a national issue emerging, they are already explaining, defending, criticising, or countering one another. This level of engagement is healthy for democracy. It reflects an open political system where different voices can be heard.

Yet it also raises an important question: Has political communication in Ghana become more about informing citizens or about winning political arguments?

Over the past three decades, Ghana's political communication has changed significantly. In the early years of the Fourth Republic, political parties relied mainly on rallies, newspapers, and state broadcasting. Communication was slower and more formal. Today, the media landscape is completely different.

Private radio stations, television talk shows, online news portals, Facebook, X, TikTok, and WhatsApp have transformed politics into a continuous public conversation.

In effect, political communication has shifted from something that happened mainly during election periods to a continuous contest for public attention and influence, in which parties compete not only during elections but every day for public attention and influence.

This transformation has produced a new kind of political actor: ‘the professional party communicator’. These communicators have become some of the most recognisable faces in Ghanaian politics. Their job is no longer limited to election campaigns. They are expected to defend party positions, respond immediately to criticism, shape public opinion, and remain constantly visible across media platforms.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this. Every healthy democracy needs political parties to explain their positions and defend their policies. Robust political debate is an essential feature of democratic life. The concern arises when communication becomes primarily strategic rather than informative.

Too often, public discussions focus on who ‘won’ a television debate instead of whether citizens better understand an issue. Economic policies, education reforms, healthcare challenges, and governance questions are frequently presented through partisan lenses.

Rather than helping the public understand complex issues, discussions sometimes become competitions over narratives.

The media also plays a key role in shaping this reality. Television producers seek compelling debates, while radio stations compete for audiences in an increasingly crowded media landscape.

Political talk shows featuring heated exchanges, strong personalities, and opposing viewpoints often attract larger audiences and generate greater public interest.

Whether on morning political programmes, afternoon current affairs discussions, or evening news analysis, many Ghanaians tune in expecting vigorous exchanges between party communicators, government spokespersons, opposition representatives, and political commentators.

These programmes undoubtedly provide an important platform for democratic debate and expose audiences to diverse political perspectives.

However, they also illustrate how political disagreement has increasingly become a form of media content, where compelling exchanges, sharp rebuttals, and headline-making moments can be just as valuable to broadcasters as thoughtful discussions of public policy.

Similarly, online news platforms compete to publish breaking stories ahead of their competitors. The pressure to be first often reduces the time available for verification, careful analysis, and contextual reporting, making speed an increasingly valuable currency in contemporary political communication.

Beyond these institutional media platforms, the rise of citizen journalism has fundamentally changed how political information is produced and circulated. Today, virtually every smartphone owner can become a citizen journalist by recording events, livestreaming political activities, or sharing information with audiences that sometimes rival those of traditional media organisations.

This has broadened public participation in political communication by allowing citizens to contribute directly to the national conversation. At the same time, it has accelerated the spread of information, misinformation, and competing political narratives, often before professional journalists have had the opportunity to verify events or provide context.

In this environment, attention becomes a valuable commodity, and political communication naturally adapts to the demands of audience engagement and media competition. While these dynamics help sustain vibrant public discussion, they can also encourage political actors to prioritise dramatic exchanges, partisan confrontation, and media visibility over thoughtful policy explanation.

Political actors understand these media dynamics. Consequently, communication is increasingly designed not only to persuade voters but also to dominate headlines, trend on social media, and remain visible throughout the twenty-four-hour news cycle and the broader lifespan of a news story.

These developments illustrate that political communication today is shaped not only by political actors but also by the commercial and technological environment in which they operate.

This is not unique to Ghana. Around the world, politics has become increasingly media-driven and performance-oriented.

However, Ghana's democracy should not be measured only by peaceful elections or constitutional stability. It should also consider the quality of the conversations taking place between elections.

Political communication should help citizens understand why decisions are made, what alternatives exist, and how policies affect their everyday lives. It should encourage critical thinking rather than blind political loyalty. It should promote accountability rather than endless partisan confrontation.

This responsibility does not rest solely with political parties. The media must continue to create spaces for thoughtful policy discussions rather than focusing exclusively on political conflict. Journalists should challenge political actors to explain their positions in ways that educate the public, not merely entertain audiences.

Citizens also have a responsibility to approach political communication with a critical mindset, questioning the claims made by all political parties and demanding public discussions that prioritise evidence, policy, and meaningful debate over slogans and sound bites.

Ghana has earned international respect for conducting peaceful elections and maintaining constitutional rule. That achievement should not be taken for granted.

But the future of our democracy will depend on more than the integrity of our elections. It will depend on the integrity of our political conversations.

If political communication becomes primarily a performance designed to attract attention and defeat opponents, citizens risk becoming spectators of political conflict rather than informed participants in democratic governance.

The question, therefore, is not whether our politicians are communicating. They certainly are.

The more important question is whether that communication is helping Ghanaians become better informed citizens or simply better supporters of competing political parties.

Ultimately, the true measure of political communication is not how effectively it helps political parties win arguments, but how effectively it helps citizens understand the issues that shape their lives. Ghana's democracy deserves nothing less.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.