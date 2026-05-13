President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has officially inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan facility at the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre in Accra, describing the occasion as a landmark moment in the nation’s healthcare journey.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama emphasised that the unveiling of the PET scan machine is far more than the launch of a piece of medical equipment.

“Today’s event is not merely the unveiling of a machine; it marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s healthcare journey — one that is anchored in innovation, accessibility, scientific advancement and renewed hope for our people,” he said.

The facility, according to the President, represents a major step forward in Ghana’s efforts to modernise healthcare delivery and ensure that citizens have access to world-class medical diagnostics.

“This marks a significant stride in our collective commitment to improving healthcare, providing Ghanaians with diagnostic services that meet international standards,” he noted.

President Mahama highlighted the revolutionary potential of PET technology in modern medicine.

While conventional imaging technologies enable clinicians to visualise the structure of the human body, PET scans provide a deeper understanding of how the body functions at cellular and metabolic levels.

“This technology allows diseases, particularly cancers, to be detected much earlier, staged more accurately, and monitored more effectively, even during treatment,” he explained

The President stressed that access to such advanced medical tools is vital for reducing disease burden and improving the quality of healthcare nationwide.

“This facility is a symbol of hope and a testament to what Ghana can achieve when science, technology, and commitment to human well-being converge,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.