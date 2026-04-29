rCOMSDEP engages Northern Regional Minister on small-scale miners registration drive

As part of the ongoing nationwide registration of small-scale and artisanal miners, the rCOMSDEP team deployed to the Northern Region has paid a courtesy call on Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John.

The engagement formed part of a broader stakeholder outreach effort to ensure the effective rollout of the exercise across the region.

The visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the rCOMSDEP team and regional authorities, as well as aligning on key strategies to support a smooth and coordinated implementation of the registration process.

Officials highlighted the importance of local government support in reaching miners operating in remote and underserved communities.

The registration exercise is a key component of government’s agenda to formalise the small-scale mining sector, improve oversight, and promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

By capturing accurate data on operators, authorities expect to enhance regulation, reduce illegal mining activities, and protect the environment.

Ali Adolf John welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the region’s commitment to supporting the exercise.

He underscored the need for cooperation among stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme, noting that formalising the sector would bring long-term benefits to local communities and the national economy.

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