Africa | National

S.A Xenophobia Attacks: President Mahama must engage Ramaphosa – Ken Ashigbey

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  25 April 2026 9:11am
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Convenor of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to engage South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the resurgence of xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants.

Speaking on JoyNews' NewsFile on Saturday, Mr Ashigbey argued that the situation demands high-level diplomatic intervention, stressing that African leaders must take collective responsibility in safeguarding the rights and dignity of citizens across the continent.

"It is important that, beyond what the foreign minister will do, the president also needs to be speaking to the president of South Africa," he said.

"The African Union needs to convene to say that this cannot be happening," he added.

South Africa has, in recent years, witnessed intermittent outbreaks of xenophobic violence, often directed at migrants from other African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Somalia.

These incidents are frequently fuelled by tensions over unemployment, crime, and competition for limited economic opportunities.

The latest disturbances have seen sporadic attacks on Ghanaians, reigniting concerns among affected communities and prompting calls for stronger intervention by African governments and regional bodies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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