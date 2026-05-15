‎Savannah Council of State Member launches anti-drug campaign, commits GH₵100,000 to community development

The Council of State Member for the Savannah Region, Seidu Sampson Abudu, has launched a major anti-drug campaign in Tinga, a suburb of the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The launch is to curb the rising tide of substance abuse among the youth, while committing significant resources to community development.

The initiative, which targets the growing use of a dangerous substance locally known as “Wonim Red,” was unveiled during the official launch of the Tingawura ASSA Foundation in his traditional area of Tinga, in the Bole Traditional Area.

‎

‎Addressing a large gathering of traditional leaders, government officials, youth groups, and residents, Tingawura Seidu Sampson Abudu described drug abuse as a silent killer with a growing crisis threatening the future of young people across the Savannah Region.

Earlier this year, the Council of. A state member launched a similar campaign at the Bole Senior High School, targeting all Senior High Schools in the region in the fight against the menace.

The member of the Council of State further emphasised that the fight against substance abuse must be a shared responsibility, pledging to personally lead a sustained sensitisation campaign across schools within his traditional area.

‎

‎ “We cannot sit unconcerned while our youth are exposed to dangerous substances that rob them of their potential and dignity."

‎

‎“I will personally visit schools across the region to educate our young people on the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of protecting our environment.”Tingawura insisted.

The campaign comes at a time when security agencies have intensified efforts to clamp down on drug-related activities, with traditional leaders also playing active roles in addressing the menace at the community level.

‎

‎Beyond drug abuse, the Chief of Tinga also raised concerns about increasing cases of road accidents, describing them as a 'notorious killer' on Savannah highways. He cautioned against mob justice and urged residents to report reckless drivers to the police.

‎

‎ “Let us not take the law into our own hands. Report negligent drivers to the appropriate authorities so that justice can be served lawfully,” he advised.

‎

‎In a significant show of commitment, His Excellency Tingawura backed his call to action with a personal donation of GH₵ 100,000 to support the establishment of the Tingawura ASSA Foundation.

The Foundation is expected to spearhead grassroots interventions addressing drug abuse, environmental degradation caused by illegal mining, and other socio-economic challenges.

‎

‎The Assembly Member for the Tinga Electoral Area, Dramani Alhassan, in a welcome address, described the launch of the Foundation as a historic milestone that signals a new era of hope and transformation for the community.

‎

‎He highlighted the pressing challenges facing the area, including limited access to education, inadequate healthcare, youth unemployment, and poor sanitation.

‎

‎ “I have seen brilliant children sit under trees because classrooms are full. I have seen mothers travel long distances just to access basic healthcare, and I believe the ASSA Foundation is the platform to address our challenges," he explained.

According to him, the initiative will complement government efforts by supporting the needy but brilliant students, improving healthcare delivery, empowering women through skills training, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for the youth.

‎

‎ “This foundation is not about one man. It is about all of us. It is about our collective responsibility to build a better future for Tinga and the Savannah Region." Mr Dramani emphasised.

‎

He further appealed to development partners, including corporate institutions and philanthropists, to collaborate with the Foundation in advancing education, health, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and social development.

‎

‎ “Believe in yourselves. Stay away from drugs and negative influences. The future of Tinga and the Savannah Region rests in your hands,” he urged.

‎

‎The Program Coordinator, Benjamin Laarbi, rallied community members to fully support the initiative, noting that its success would depend on unity and active participation.

Residents who spoke at the event expressed optimism that the Foundation would help address long-standing challenges, particularly the impact of drug abuse and environmental degradation on livelihoods, among others.

‎

‎For many, the launch represents more than just a ceremonial event; it is seen as a lifeline for communities grappling with limited opportunities and social challenges.

‎

‎The launch of the Tingawura ASSA Foundation marks a significant step toward community-led development in the Savannah Region, blending traditional leadership with grassroots development initiatives.

‎

‎With strong backing from local leadership and growing community support, the initiative is expected to play a critical role in shaping a more resilient, empowered, and sustainable future for Tinga and its surrounding communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.