Searching for a Ghost in Toronto: When political outrage runs out of idea

There are opposition parties, and then there are opposition parties that seem permanently unemployed.

The former spend their time developing alternative policies, scrutinising government decisions, proposing solutions to national challenges, and preparing themselves as a credible government-in-waiting.

The latter spend their time examining photographs, analysing facial expressions, and searching for political scandals in football stadiums.

The outrage over Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie's visit to Canada for the FIFA World Cup firmly belongs in the second category.

One would have thought the Chief Justice had secretly amended the Constitution in Toronto. One would have imagined he had personally rewritten electoral laws during halftime or convened a special sitting of the Supreme Court inside the Black Stars dressing room.

Instead, the "crime" committed was that a Ghanaian citizen, who happens to be the Chief Justice, attended a football tournament, visited Ghana's national team, and posed for photographs with other distinguished Ghanaians.

Apparently, that is now enough to trigger a constitutional earthquake.

The funniest aspect of this entire drama is that the critics had already concluded their case before the facts emerged. Social media prosecutors gathered their evidence, political analysts sharpened their knives, and amateur constitutional lawyers suddenly appeared from every corner of the country.

Then reality intervened.

The Judicial Service issued a clear statement explaining that the Chief Justice was on official vacation, travelled in his private capacity, and paid for the trip with his own resources.

For many reasonable people, that should have settled the matter.

Unfortunately, some people had already purchased their outrage and could not return it for a refund.

What exactly is the accusation?

That the Chief Justice was seen with the Vice President?

Interesting.

By that logic, every constitutional office holder who appears in the same room as a politician has compromised his office.

The Chief Justice cannot attend national events.

The Speaker cannot attend funerals.

Traditional rulers cannot attend state functions.

Religious leaders cannot greet politicians.

And judges, apparently, must live in permanent isolation somewhere in the mountains, emerging only to deliver judgments before disappearing again.

What a fascinating constitutional theory.

Let us be serious.

Ghana's national team belongs to all Ghanaians. The Black Stars are not the property of any political party. They do not score goals for the NDC, NPP, CPP, APC, LPG, or any other political organisation. They represent the Republic of Ghana.

Therefore, when Ghanaians travel to support them, whether they are chiefs, judges, ministers, business executives, diplomats, students, or market women, they are participating in a national cause.

We are told that respected traditional leaders, including the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse, were also in Canada. Ghana's High Commissioner was present. Other national figures were there.

Yet somehow, only the Chief Justice's presence became the scandal of the century.

Why?

Because some people desperately needed a headline.

The opposition's current predicament resembles that of a drowning man searching for anything to hold onto. Unfortunately, in this case, they have mistaken a football jersey for a life jacket.

Some of the same individuals now preaching judicial purity were remarkably silent when rumours and allegations surfaced in previous years about political actors allegedly engaging judicial officers behind closed doors.

Back then, secrecy did not generate outrage.

Today, a public appearance before cameras has become the threat to judicial independence.

The inconsistency is breathtaking.

The real question is which judgment of Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie demonstrates bias?

Which constitutional matter has he mishandled?

Which litigant has been denied justice because he has been the people’s man?

Which legal principle has he abandoned?

The silence has been deafening.

Because the critics are not attacking his judgments.

They are attacking a photograph.

Not his legal reasoning.

Not his judicial philosophy.

Not his conduct on the bench.

But a photograph?

This is what passes for serious political engagement in some quarters today.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians continue to grapple with important issues of youth employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial development.

An effective opposition would be focused on these matters.

An effective opposition would be presenting alternatives.

An effective opposition would be engaging government policy with facts, research, and superior ideas.

Instead, we are treated to endless debates about whether a football-loving Chief Justice should watch football.

At some point, one must ask whether certain political actors have genuinely run out of meaningful issues.

The Office of the Chief Justice deserves respect. Criticism, where justified, is welcome in every democracy. However, criticism must be grounded in facts, evidence, and principle not imagination, speculation, and political convenience.

The Judicial Service has spoken. The facts are known. The trip was private. The expenses were personal. The purpose was patriotic.

Case closed.

The opposition should stop searching for ghosts in Toronto and return home to perform the actual duties of an opposition party.

Ghanaians need ideas, not inventions.

They need alternatives, not allegations.

They need leadership, not photo analysis.

And until someone can point to a single judgment compromised by his social life, this propaganda will remain exactly what it is. A desperate attempt to manufacture controversy where none exists.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.