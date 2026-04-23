Shippers to save GH¢800m as container charges are capped, GUTA welcomes move

Audio By Carbonatix
Importers and exporters in Ghana are set to benefit from significant cost savings following a directive by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority to cap the Container Administrative Charge at GH¢550 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).
The new policy, which comes into force on May 1, 2026, is intended to reduce the cost of doing business at the ports and introduce greater transparency in fees charged by shipping lines.
According to the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), businesses paid approximately GH¢1.69 billion in such charges in 2024. With the cap in place, annual savings are projected at about GH¢802.5 million, offering relief to traders and manufacturers.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 22, the association welcomed the intervention, describing it as long overdue. It said the directive addresses persistent concerns over excessive and often unjustified port charges imposed by shipping lines and their agents.
GUTA noted that the Container Administrative Charge dates back to the late 1980s, when ships depended on onboard equipment due to limited port infrastructure.
However, it argued that the conditions that necessitated the charge no longer apply, even as fees have continued to increase over time.
The association explained that the decision followed extensive stakeholder consultations and was backed by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122).
It added that denominating the charge in Ghana cedis instead of US dollars would improve cost predictability and shield businesses from exchange rate volatility.
GUTA further signalled its readiness to work with the Authority to enforce compliance, warning that any shipping line or agent that exceeds the approved cap would be in breach of the law.
It believes the move will enhance port efficiency, reduce costs, and improve Ghana’s competitiveness in regional trade.
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