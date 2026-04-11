Slaven Bilic emerges as leading candidate for vacant Black Stars job

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has emerged as a leading contender to guide Ghana to the FIFA World Cup next summer, Joy Sports has gathered.

The 57-year-old Croatian is believed to have held meetings with leadership of the Ghana FA, and they are convinced he will be a perfect fit to lead the team though two other coaches are also under consideration.

One of the other technical brains under consideration are former Portugal and Egypt coaches, Carlos Quieroz and Fernando Santos.

Joy Sports understands that GFA is offering four months contract to coaches who have expressed interest in the job. It's believed that the association is reluctant to engage a coach in the long term.

Some of the reasons offered are that if the said coach fails to perform at the World Cup, it will be disastrous to part company with the coach and pay another hefty compensation.

Grapevines claim that Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard could be available after the FIFA World Cup, and the football governing body has earmarked him to lead the national team in the long term.

It's believed to be a key reason why they are offering only 120 days contract to all coaches who have either expressed interest or those they headhunted.

The Executive Council met on Friday, April 10, 2026, but could not take definite decisions on the next coach as only six members were present, and the president joined via Zoom.

We understand the president is out of the country because he was on a trip to meet a potential successor for Otto Addo.

Currently, the FA financial offer on the table is $50,000, a figure many believe is woefully inadequate to acquire the service of top-notch coach.

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