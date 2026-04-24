South Africa must do better — Dr Oduro-Antwi condemns attacks on Ghanaians

The President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, Dr Dominic Oduro, has strongly condemned viral videos showing attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa, describing the incident as “unacceptable, unpardonable and shameful.”

His remarks come amid fresh diplomatic concerns after Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed it had engaged South African authorities over disturbing footage circulating on social media showing acts of violence targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Dr Oduro said the incident, if accurately represented in the videos, undermines the spirit of African unity and integration being championed under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union (AU).

“This is totally unacceptable, unpardonable and shameful. How can this happen after all the noise about the African Continental Free Trade, the African Union, etc. This is not the Africa we want to see or build,” he said.

“This is not the Africa we want”

Dr Oduro warned that repeated attacks on African migrants in South Africa risk damaging not only diplomatic relations but also the broader agenda of boosting intra-African trade and mobility.

He stressed that such incidents undermine the spirit of unity and cooperation that African nations are striving to build through regional frameworks.

“This will certainly have some impact or consequences on trade between South Africa and other African countries,” he noted.

Recurring concerns over xenophobia

South Africa has, over the years, faced recurring criticism over xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants, often linked to economic pressures, unemployment, and competition for informal economic opportunities.

These incidents have previously triggered widespread condemnation across the continent and renewed calls for stronger protection of foreign nationals.

Call for accountability and unity

Dr Oduro urged the African Union, AfCFTA Secretariat, and South African authorities to take urgent steps to investigate the matter and ensure accountability for those involved.

“We therefore call on the government, AU and AfCFTA to investigate the issue and prosecute those who are responsible,” he said.

He also called for renewed African solidarity, warning that xenophobia threatens the continent’s shared progress.

“We will continue to encourage our brothers and sisters to live in peace and harmony. We have only one voice for Africa. We are just one people living in one continent with diverse opinions. Africa, this is not the time for xenophobia. We must grow up and be vigilant,” he added.

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