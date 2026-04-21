South Africa’s police boss charged in connection with controversial health contract

Audio By Carbonatix
South Africa's police chief has been formally charged with failing in his duties to provide proper oversight in his role following a health contract that has become the subject of a criminal investigation.
General Fannie Masemola, 62, was summoned to court over his alleged part in the awarding of a controversial $21m (£15.5m) tender, which has since been cancelled.
He has been charged with violating part of South Africa's Public Finance Management Act, which governs how public finances are managed. The case comes amidst a national inquiry examining allegedly widespread corruption involving police officers and politicians.
Masemola told journalists after the hearing that he denied the charges.
"I know that I'm not guilty, I'm not wrong, but the [law] must take its course," he said after his brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
The court case relates to a tender awarded to controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company Medicare24 Tshwane District in 2024, which was meant to provide health services to the police.
It was cancelled a year later, in May 2025, and since then a dozen senior police officers have been formally charged over their role in the awarding of the contract.
They have been accused of colluding with Matlala, who has also been charged with corruption. None of them have yet been asked to plead in court.
Masemola, who was also not asked to enter a plea, is the only who has not been charged with corruption. He faces four counts of breaching the public finances act.
These charges fall under section 38 of the law, which outlines the responsibilities of accounting officers. Masemola, as the police's accounting officer, has been accused of failing in his duties.
His case has been postponed until 13 May when Masemola will join the 16 others, including senior police officers and Matlala, in the case.
The allegations of how Matlala got the contract were made at an inquiry, known as the Madlanga Commission, set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa last September to look into corruption in the police force.
Masemola is the third police chief to face a criminal investigation while in office.
Jackie Selebi, the country's longest-serving police boss, was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of taking bribes from an Italian drug lord, Glen Agliotti, in exchange for turning a blind eye to his criminal activity.
In 2017, Khomotso Phahlane was charged with corruption. Those charges were withdrawn the next year, but he was again arrested on similar charges in 2019 - which he denies. The case is still in court.
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