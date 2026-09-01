State of emergency is no ‘magic wand’ for galamsey – Lands Ministry

Paa Kwasi Schandorf

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has cautioned against presenting a state of emergency as a quick solution to Ghana’s persistent illegal mining crisis, popularly known as galamsey.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, said. However, a state of emergency could lead to tighter restrictions on mining and increased security operations in affected communities; it would not automatically resolve the factors driving illegal mining.

He argued that the government must first establish what additional impact such a declaration would have before considering the measure, particularly given the interventions already being undertaken to combat illegal mining.

Mr Schandorf noted that some of the restrictions and heightened security measures that could accompany a state of emergency were already being implemented in galamsey-affected areas through ongoing operations.

“We should be careful not to consistently indicate or project a state of emergency as a certain magic wand, if once implemented, would automatically transform our fortunes,” he said.

He stressed that declaring a state of emergency could have wider consequences for communities, including restrictions on economic activities, and should therefore be based on a clear assessment of its necessity and likely outcomes.

Mr Schandorf also pointed to the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), saying several measures being pursued by the government were already aimed at disrupting illegal mining activities and protecting the environment.

“I’m not equating the state of emergency to NAIMOS intervention. I’m just saying that we should be careful not to consistently project that as that magic wand that will transform our fortunes,” he explained.

According to him, President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that any decision to declare a state of emergency would be informed by security assessments and taken when circumstances warrant it.

Mr Schandorf therefore said there was currently no immediate justification for such a declaration, given the measures being implemented by the government and security agencies.

He said the debate should instead focus on identifying the specific additional benefits a state of emergency would provide and whether those benefits would significantly improve the fight against illegal mining beyond the interventions already underway.

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