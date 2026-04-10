Struggling Real suffer title blow with Girona draw

Real Madrid's stuttering form continued as their slim La Liga title chances were dealt another blow with a frustrating draw against Girona.

Victory would have cut Barcelona's lead at the top to four points before they host city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

Instead, Hansi Flick's side will move nine points clear if they win the derby encounter after Real's winless run extended to three games in all competitions.

Federico Valverde put Los Blancos ahead six minutes after the break at the Bernabeu with a low strike from the edge of the area which squirmed past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

But Thomas Lemar levelled 11 minutes later, bursting in from the right and rifling past Andriy Lunin and the hosts could find no further reply, with Kylian Mbappe having a penalty appeal rejected.

The result followed a shock league defeat by Mallorca last week and 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Boss Alvaro Arbeloa's decision to field a weaker team against Mallorca, in preparation for their European tie, proved costly and he opted for a full-strength side against 12th-placed Girona.

But none of Real's superstars, including Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, could find a moment of magic in a tepid first half.

The game sprang into life after the break, but Girona's equaliser served only to unsettle the hosts again and boos greeted the full-time whistle after they failed to find a winner.

Seven rounds of games remain, with Barca firmly in the driving seat to retain their title as Real's patchy form domestically and on the continent.

Arbeloa's side will have to regroup as they head to Germany to face Bayern in Wednesday's Champions League last-eight return.

The recent results have put further pressure on the Spaniard, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January but has since overseen three defeats and a shaky European campaign.

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