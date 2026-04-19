Tamale 24-hr Economy Market is biggest of all – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the commencement of construction works on the 24-hr Economy Market at Kukuo in Tamale saying it is the biggest of all the markets to be constructed under the government’s 24-hr Economy initiative.

The project, expected to be completed within 34 months, is however, projected by contractors to be ready for commissioning before the end of 24 months.

President Mahama, speaking during the sod cutting ceremony on Saturday, said the Tamale market represented the largest model being rolled out under the initiative.

The ceremony was attended by Chiefs and people of the area.

President Mahama said the market designs varied depending on whether they were being developed in Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembles.

He explained that the market project formed only one component of the broader 24-hr Economy initiative, which he described as a much bigger economic transformation agenda aimed at stimulating production, trade and job creation.

He said the Tamale facility was designed to support round-the-clock economic activity and would incorporate a wide range of commercial, social and security services.

The Tamale 24-hr Economy Market would have a number of lockable shops, 132 open sheds for traders dealing in foodstuffs, vegetables and other produce as well as open pavement space to accommodate about 160 small table traders.

It would also include 10 warehouses for storage, a lorry terminal for produce deliveries, a dedicated transport terminal for commercial vehicles, a butcher shop as well as a cold store to preserve unsold meat and other perishables.

President Mahama said the facility would also have a permanent Police Station and a Fire Service Station to serve both the market and surrounding communities.

He added that the market would have a clinic with six beds for basic admissions and observation, a pharmacy, a market manager’s office, an environmental health office and an information centre equipped to assist traders and customers including making public announcements.

Other facilities included 16 shower units, 16 water closet toilets, a crèche to support women traders with young children, and a women’s bank to provide a secure place for traders to save their daily earnings.

President Mahama said the integrated nature of the project was intended to make the market not only a centre of commerce but also a hub for essential services that would improve convenience, safety and productivity.

He also assured the people of Tamale that his government was working to secure the financial resources to fix the Tamale water crisis.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, which hosts the market, said the 24-hr Economy Market initiative was to reposition value addition to local produce to improve the lot of especially farmers and drive industrialization.

Gukpe-Naa, Paramount Chief of Tamale, whose speech was read on his behalf by his Spokesperson, extended his gratitude to the President for improving the livelihoods of the people through the 24-hr economy initiative.

He commended the government for the road projects in the area saying such projects were already improving the lives of the people.

He touched on the water crisis in Tamale saying access to water was crucial to support productive activities at the market.

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