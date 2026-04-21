The silent crisis in Ghana’s classrooms: How iron deficiency is draining Ghana’s future workforce

In classrooms across Ghana, a quiet crisis is unfolding, one that has little to do with intelligence but everything to do with nutrition. Beneath declining academic performance lies a deeper, largely overlooked issue: children are struggling to learn not because they lack ability, but because their bodies lack iron.

Poor academic performance in Ghana’s classrooms may have less to do with intelligence and more to do with what is or isn’t on children’s plates.

New research emerging from the University of Ghana is reframing a long-standing educational challenge as a nutrition crisis, with iron deficiency quietly undermining learning outcomes across the country.

Images from Kyekyewere, where the study was done

At the centre of this growing concern is a field study conducted between 2024 and 2025 in Kyekyewere in the Ayensuano district of Ghana’s Eastern region, which found alarmingly high levels of Anaemia among school-aged children.

According to Prof Matilda Steiner-Asiedu of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science and immediate past Dean of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Ghana, who led the research, anaemia prevalence in the community reached as high as 78 per cent, far above already elevated national estimates of 60 to 70 per cent.

“The brain depends on blood, and iron is essential for blood formation,” she explained. “If a child is iron-deficient, they cannot concentrate, they feel tired, and their ability to learn is compromised.”

A Learning Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

In classrooms, the symptoms are often misunderstood. Children who struggle to focus or perform academically are frequently labelled as slow or inattentive. But the research suggests a different reality.

“Sometimes it is not that the child is not bright,” Prof Steiner-Asiedu said. “There is a primary cause, iron deficiency.”

The implications are profound. Iron deficiency reduces oxygen supply to the brain, leading to fatigue, headaches, and diminished attention span. Over time, this translates into weak academic performance, reduced progression through school, and ultimately, limited economic potential.

Diet at the Core

At the heart of the problem is poor dietary diversity.

An infographic from the Kyekyewere study

Field observations in Kyekyewere revealed that many children rely on monotonous meals, often plantain with pepper sauce or staple foods paired with minimal protein and little to no iron-rich content. Even when iron-containing foods are consumed, absorption remains a challenge.

Elliot Annor-Asante, a nutrition researcher who worked on the Kyekyewere project, pointed to a critical gap.

“About 60 per cent of the children were not consuming vitamin C, which is necessary to absorb iron from plant sources,” he said.

This means that even when children eat leafy vegetables or beans, their bodies may not effectively utilise the nutrients. Compounding the problem are infections such as malaria and parasitic infestations, which further deplete already limited iron levels.

From Classroom to Economy

The long-term consequences extend well beyond the classroom.

Unchecked iron deficiency creates a cycle of poor educational outcomes, reduced productivity, and entrenched poverty. Children who grow up anaemic are more likely to become adults with limited earning capacity, perpetuating intergenerational disadvantage.

Prof Matilda Steiner-Asiedu

“It becomes a cycle,” Prof Steiner-Asiedu warned. “The child grows up unable to learn, unable to work effectively, and the poverty continues.”

This aligns with broader development concerns, particularly Ghana’s commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, including quality education and poverty reduction.

The Cost Barrier

Iron-rich foods are available locally, including kontomire, turkey berries, beans, and other leafy greens, but affordability and access remain barriers.

During the dry season, the cost of vegetables can spike sharply, putting them out of reach for low-income households. In such conditions, families often fall back on cheaper, less nutritious alternatives, further deepening the nutrition gap.

“There is food around us,” Prof Steiner-Asiedu noted. “But it is either not accessible, not affordable, or not properly utilised.”

Flashback: Nestlé’s Iron Campaign and the Unfinished Agenda

The urgency of the crisis is not new. In 2019, Nestlé Ghana Limited launched a nationwide Iron Deficiency Awareness Campaign aimed at educating the public on the impact of iron deficiency on both children and adults, and the critical role of proper nutrition in addressing it.

At the time, the then Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Philomena Tan, underscored the broader ambition behind the initiative. She noted that the campaign formed part of Nestlé’s global goal to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030, in line with its purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

With just four years to that target, a critical question emerges: is Ghana on track to contribute meaningfully to that ambition, or is the country falling behind in tackling one of its most basic nutritional challenges?

Recent efforts by Nestlé to revive and scale up the campaign signal renewed commitment, a move that nutrition experts view as both timely and necessary.

Prof Steiner-Asiedu, a lifelong advocate of nutrition and lead expert on the campaign, acknowledges the impact such interventions can have but insists they must go further.

“It was an excellent initiative, and we saw results where it was implemented,” she said. “But behavioural change takes time. It cannot be a one-off effort. It must be sustained.”

She also pointed to gaps in outreach, noting that earlier campaigns were limited by language and media choices, restricting their reach in diverse communities. Expanding communication across multiple local languages and platforms, she argues, will be critical to achieving national impact.

While Nestlé’s renewed push is commendable, experts caution that the call for continuity and expansion must not be ignored. Without sustained engagement, even the most well-designed interventions risk fading before meaningful change is achieved.

A Policy and Mindset Shift

Ultimately, experts argue that Ghana’s nutrition crisis is not just about food availability, but about choices, education, and systems.

Ghanaian diets, they insist, are not inherently deficient. The issue lies in how foods are selected, combined, and consumed. Cultural preferences, limited nutrition awareness, and economic constraints all play a role.

The solution, therefore, requires a coordinated approach that links agriculture, health, education, and policy.

From Awareness to Action

The findings from Kyekyewere are a stark reminder that the country’s education challenges cannot be solved in classrooms alone.

They must also be addressed in kitchens, markets, farms, and health systems.

Behind every struggling student may not be a lack of ability, but a lack of iron.

And until that gap is closed, Ghana risks leaving thousands of capable minds behind, not dull, but simply deficient.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.