Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mark Badu-Aboagye, has expressed concern over what he describes as a disconnect between Ghana’s reference rate and prevailing inflation figures.
Speaking on current macroeconomic indicators, he noted that the country’s reference rate stands at 10 per cent, while inflation is recorded at 3.2 per cent, describing the gap as a “mismatch” that requires policy attention.
"If you have a reference rate of 10 per cent and your inflation is at 3.2 per cent, I see a mismatch in there,"
"I want to see a very closer relationship between the inflation and the lending rate," he said while discussing the government's performance in the last 16 months on Joy Business Round-table Discussion on Thursday, April 30.
The discussion was themed “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?"
According to him, a more coherent relationship between lending rates and inflation would better reflect economic fundamentals and signal stronger macroeconomic performance.
READ ALSO: Ghana has moved from managing crisis to managing recovery—Prof. Gyeke-Dako
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s key economic indicators show positive trajectory – Deloitte Ghana partner
7 minutes
-
Bole-Bamboi MP urges colleagues to be innovative, think outside the box for development in constituencies
9 minutes
-
Treat her like a queen with Joy FM’s ‘Mum’s Day Out’ experience
14 minutes
-
There is a mismatch between reference rate and inflation – Mark Badu-Aboagye
16 minutes
-
Mahama encourages VRA, says Akosombo fire offers fresh start to modernise facility
21 minutes
-
TEWU urges government to uphold workers’ dignity in 2026 May Day message
28 minutes
-
Mahama praises VRA engineers during Akosombo switchyard inspection
33 minutes
-
UNDP supports Ghana’s efforts to rebuild its creditworthiness
33 minutes
-
Ghana’s National AI strategy: What it really means for the economy and everyday life
42 minutes
-
US reaffirms recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara
48 minutes
-
Ghana’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire rallies Black Starlets ahead of friendly matches in Abidjan
60 minutes
-
Structural bottlenecks blunt impact of Ghana’s macroeconomic gains – GNCCI CEO
60 minutes
-
Mindful May: Betty Elikem Azornu urges Ghana to confront mental health
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Foundation supports Tarkwa Nsuaem Health Directorate to mark World Malaria Day
1 hour
-
Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation announces scholarship programme for Young Women during University of Ghana visit
1 hour