Todome-Dzemeni Road project ignites hope as residents commend Sanam Ghana Limited

For decades, residents along the Todome–Dzemeni stretch in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region have lived with a road that turned even the shortest journeys into exhausting ordeals. What should have been a 20-minute trip often stretched into more than an hour, leaving pregnant women, the sick, and traders at constant risk.

“I was born into the dust,” one resident recalls, describing years of enduring a deplorable road that slowed down life and drained economic activity in the area.

For many families, accessing healthcare was a gamble. Expectant mothers and critically ill patients had to endure long, bumpy rides to reach the nearest health facility - sometimes with devastating consequences.

But today, that story is beginning to change.

With construction now underway, travel time between Todome and Dzemeni has significantly reduced. Residents say journeys that once took over an hour can now be completed in just 25 to 30 minutes. For traders who rely on the busy market routes, the improvement is already translating into faster movement and renewed economic activity.

"We are excited about the road construction currently ongoing. The road used to be in a bad condition and whenever we produce cassava dough and other things to sell on market days, drivers charge us exorbitant fares because the road is in deplorable state. Now that the road is being constructed we are excited about the benefits it will bring to us as farmers. Transporting goods to the market is now easier and the drivers will be fair in the fares they charge," a trader, Mary Serwaa said.

“In the past, we tried to upgrade this road, but nothing came out of it. Now, we are happy. The contractor is doing a very good job,” a community member explains.

The project, being executed by Sanam Ghana Limited, began in October 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027. According to Project Manager Gabriel Amoako Boateng, the team is about 48 percent complete.

“We’ve completed the earthworks and drainage components and are currently preparing the sub-base,” he explains. “Once that is done, we will proceed with the base and sealing works.”

The scope of the project covers approximately 24 kilometres, stretching from Todome to Dzemeni and extending into key town roads, including Tongor-Tsanakpe and the Dzemeni Roundabout to Agordekpe. The road is being upgraded from a gravel surface to a bitumen-standard road - an improvement expected to significantly enhance durability and accessibility.

"It is a life-changing project of great significance. South Dayi is a commercial hub where major trading activities take place. However, due to the deplorable state of the road, market activity has declined significantly, and it no longer functions effectively."

"From what we are seeing, and as you can also attest, we are very excited about this road intervention. We have never experienced anything like this in our lifetime. I was born into the dust, but they have come to take us out of it. The quality, speed, and overall scope of the work are impressive. Everything is in place, and we are truly happy to have them here with us," the Assembly Member, Jonas Anyandi indicated.

Regional Manager of the Department of Feeder Roads, Gregory Amissah, says the remaining work includes the base material, sealing and road furniture such as markings and signage.

Beyond the physical transformation, the project is also creating jobs. More than 100 people are currently working on-site, with nearly half drawn from the local communities. Heavy-duty equipment, including graders, rollers, water tankers and tipper trucks, are actively engaged in the construction process.

For residents, however, the true impact goes beyond numbers.

"This is a life-changing project. This is a commercial hub, but the bad road nearly killed the market. Now, things are picking up again,” community member says.

The improved road is expected to boost trade, ease transportation and most importantly, save lives. With smoother access to healthcare facilities, residents believe cases of emergency delays - especially involving pregnant women - will reduce significantly.

“We have never experienced this kind of road intervention in our lives,” the resident adds. We are just happy,“ one of the resident said.

As work progresses steadily, the community remains hopeful that the transformation will be completed on schedule - bringing to an end decades of struggle and opening a new chapter of opportunity for the people of Todome, Dzemeni, and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.