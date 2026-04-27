Two arrested in Kintampo with suspected cannabis worth over GH¢100,000

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two men in the Bono East Region for possession of suspected narcotic substances, following a routine patrol operation that led to the seizure of a significant quantity of cannabis.

According to a statement from the Bono East Regional Police Command on Monday, April 27, the arrests were made on Saturday, April 26, 2026, at Kintampo.

The suspects, identified as 42-year-old Sadic Wemah and 39-year-old Senbeti Karim, were intercepted while travelling in an unregistered white Toyota Highlander along the New Longoro–Weila stretch of the Kintampo–New Longoro road.

Police reports indicate that the vehicle was stopped at approximately 12:40 p.m. by a patrol team from the New Longoro Police Station.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered two sacks containing 166 parcels of dried plant material suspected to be cannabis.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene and later transferred to the Kintampo Divisional Criminal Investigations Department for further questioning.

During interrogation, the men reportedly admitted that the substance was cannabis and claimed ownership of the consignment.

Investigators revealed that the suspects alleged they had purchased the drugs from an individual known only as “Edem”, also referred to by the alias “Confirm”.

According to their statements, the supplier is believed to transport cannabis from the Volta Region through Tamale before distributing it to buyers.

The suspects further disclosed that they collected the consignment at a filling station near the new market area in Kintampo.

Police estimate the street value of the seized cannabis at approximately GH¢107,000. The suspects are said to have intended to transport the drugs to Banda Nkwanta in the Bono Region for onward sale.

Authorities confirmed that the two men have been cautioned and remain in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

The seized items, including the suspected cannabis and the unregistered vehicle, have been retained as evidence.

The Bono East Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and related criminal activities within the region.

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