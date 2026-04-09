Two assault rifles, ammunition retrieved in Police probe of Tamale gang attack

Audio By Carbonatix
The Northern Regional Police Command has retrieved two assault rifles and ammunition linked to a violent attack and threat of death at Kunyevila, a suburb of Tamale.
According to the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe who addressed the media the victim, Yahaya Abdul Rasheed, 25, was attacked by Tobilana and nine accomplices on April 8, 2026, and robbed of his motorbike, two mobile phones, and GHS 2,800 in cash.
He said the attackers went home and later returned with arms to attack the victim.
"The main suspect, Tobilana, later armed himself with a firearm and went to the victim's residence, issuing threats to kill him," DCOP Lavoe said.
DCOP Wisdom Lavoe added that a search at the residence of Tobilana's recovered the stolen motorbike, one SMG assault rifle with two magazines and 77 rounds of ammunition, and one G3 assault rifle with two magazines loaded with 38 rounds of ammunition.
He said the police are on a manhunt for the suspect, who is on the run
"Tobilana remains at large, and a manhunt is underway for him and his accomplices," police said.
He urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.
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