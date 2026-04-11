Two teens jailed 55 years for robbery

Audio By Carbonatix
Two teenagers have been handed lengthy prison terms by the Bekwai Circuit Court after being found guilty of their roles in a high-value armed robbery at Asonkore near Obuasi, while a third accused person has denied the charges and will face trial later this month.
Presiding over the case on April 10, 2026, His Honour Isaac Appiatu convicted 19-year-old Rashid Adams, also known as Rich Buddy, sentencing the tricycle operator to 25 years’ imprisonment. His accomplice, Godfred Ampadu, popularly called 'Akata' or 'Drip Lord' and described as a car decorator, received a heavier sentence of 30 years.
However, a third suspect, Dominic Naazie, alias Savage, who works as a gold refiner, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in court.
The three individuals had been standing trial in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on April 3, 2026, at Asonkore-Obuasi, during which gold and cash with a combined value of GH¢2.29 million were reportedly stolen.
Outlining the case, Ashanti South Regional Police Court Prosecutor and Public Relations Officer, ASP Lloyd Baidoo, told the court that the accused persons faced three separate counts under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
On the first count, the trio were accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, with the prosecution stating that Adams, Ampadu, and Naazie had “agreed and acted together with common purpose” to carry out the attack at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the day in question.
The second charge, brought specifically against Adams and Ampadu, detailed the alleged robbery of one Abdul Malik Yahaya, from whom they reportedly took GH¢540,000 in cash along with gold valued at GH¢1.75 million.
Meanwhile, Naazie was charged with abetment of robbery. Prosecutors alleged that he played a key role in instigating the crime by encouraging the two convicted men to carry out the operation.
Following the convictions, the court adjourned proceedings in respect of Naazie’s case to April 24, 2026, when his trial is expected to continue.
The sentencing marks one of the latest efforts by the courts to clamp down on violent crimes linked to the illegal gold trade and robbery activities in mining communities across the Ashanti Region.
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