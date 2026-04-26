Wanderlust Ghana targets another history-making journey from Accra to Toronto by road

Wanderlust Ghana made history, driving overland from Accra to London.

Now they are attempting an even greater first: a drive from Accra, Ghana, West Africa, to North America covered by SIC Insurance PLC, Ghana’s largest indigenous general insurance company and powered by Star Oil, one of the nation’s topmost Oil Marketing Companies, as they rally support for the Ghana Black Stars team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will feature 48 teams running from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In the first expedition, the daring adventurers set out from the streets of Accra with little more than a map, a caravan of vehicles and an ambition that many said was impossible.

Months later, Wanderlust Ghana arrived in London, becoming the first Ghanaians in history to drive from Accra to the British capital, one extraordinary journey marked by scale, challenge and discovery, pushing human limits and leaving a lasting legacy traversing the good, the bad and the ugly varied and complex terrains through West Africa, the Sahara Desert, crossing North Africa and navigating the length of Europe overland.

It is a feat that has no Ghanaian precedent. No group of Ghanaians had ever completed the full overland journey through blistering desert heat, across multiple international borders and into the heart of Western Europe until the Wanderlust Ghana team did it.

Kwabena Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Franklin Peters and the rest of the crew proved that Ghanaians are not just consumers of the world's great adventures but capable of writing history too.

The expedition, which covered ten thousand kilometres through some of the world's most challenging terrain, has now become the foundation for an even more audacious record attempt.

The 2026 Wanderlust Expedition is currently driving from West Africa to North America, a multi-continent journey that would make them the first Ghanaians and potentially the first West Africans to complete an overland and transoceanic drive from Accra, Ghana, to Toronto, Canada, via Europe and the United States of America.

On this audacious journey, two proud indigenous brands, SIC Insurance PLC and Star Oil, are the enablers of another first in history in the making.

These two giant Ghanaian brands are proudly supporting Ghana’s first transcontinental road expedition to North America, powering a journey that redefines borders and standing behind Ghanaian excellence on a global stage.

SIC Insurance is proud to stand as the official insurer of the groundbreaking Wanderlust Ghana Expedition. As the expedition's insurance partner, SIC has provided the team with a comprehensive travel insurance package covering each member against medical emergencies and evacuation, personal accidents, trip interruptions and a broad range of travel-related risks across multiple countries and continents.

In addition, SIC's comprehensive motor insurance ensures that the expedition vehicles are fully protected against damage, third-party liability and mechanical losses for the entire duration of the journey.

This partnership reflects SIC Insurance's deep commitment to backing bold Ghanaian ambitions, underwriting not just assets but aspirations and ensuring that as the Wanderlust team carries Ghana's flag to the world stage, they do so with the full confidence and protection of SIC Insurance PLC behind them every kilometre of the way.

"Every checkpoint on this journey is a dateline, and every border crossing is a headline," says Kwabena Peprah, Team Lead of Wanderlust Ghana.

"We are not just driving — we are putting Ghana on the world's road map."

As Wanderlust Ghana becomes the official road to the World Cup, Kwabena says that changes everything about the Accra-to-Toronto expedition. "This is a convoy of Ghanaians driving to cheer on the Black Stars — live, on the road, in real time."

The journey is the destination. The Wanderlust 2026 Expedition from Accra is traversing three continents — Africa, Europe and North America, passing through approximately 12 countries of overland driving.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.