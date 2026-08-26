We gave them our mandate, not our purse – Inusah Fuseini demands accountability from MPs

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini has warned that allegations of MPs pursuing personal interests over the public good could erode confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Lands Minister said the 276 Members of Parliament have been entrusted with significant powers by more than 30 million Ghanaians.

“We have over 30 million people in this country; 276 have been privileged that, in between the four-year terms, they take decisions on our behalf because we have trusted them to do so,” he said.

He said MPs are expected to represent citizens' interests, oversee the Executive, and ensure that public resources are properly managed.

“We have trusted them to do so. So when the public begins seeing that these 276 persons that we have given the mandate to represent us and transact business on our behalf in Parliament, hold our purse, hold the executive accountable, pass laws for us, are doing that for themselves, have commodified that mandate that we have given them, and are trading in that mandate,” he stated.

According to Mr Fuseini, such conduct would go beyond individual MPs and raise broader concerns about Parliament's credibility.

“That not only undermines their legitimacy, it also undermines and erodes public confidence and public trust in that institution, and that is what we are confronted with.”

His comments come amid a heated public dispute involving Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Gyamfi recently described some critics of GoldBod, including Mr Afenyo-Markin, as extortionists.

Mr Afenyo-Markin rejected the allegations as false and defamatory and said he would pursue legal remedies over the attacks.

The dispute followed the Minority Leader’s scrutiny of reported losses linked to the Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and GoldBod.

The political exchanges have since escalated into threats of legal action and counter-accusations.

For Mr Fuseini, however, the wider issue should not be reduced to the personalities involved.

He said MPs who were elected to protect the public purse must remain focused on the interests of the people.

“If that person was sent to Parliament to ensure that the resources are used judiciously and prudently, and that person now thinks that all of us do not matter, in so far as his pocket is lined, then we are in trouble,” he said.

“Then the basic reason why we elected them in the first place goes, because they do not stand for us any longer; they are standing for themselves.”

Mr Fuseini therefore urged the public to treat the allegations surrounding MPs as a serious democratic concern.

“You see, and that’s why we should treat what we are hearing not as Alexander Afenyo-Markin, but as a serious concern that goes to the root of our democracy,” he said.

He said the issue also touches on the constitutional promise of equal opportunity and prosperity for Ghanaians.

“That promise will seriously be undermined if people do not pursue the collective interests, but are pursuing personal interests to the, I mean, disadvantage of the entirety of Ghana.”

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