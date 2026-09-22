Wealthy Ghanaians reluctant to create jobs due to employee theft – Akim Swedru MP

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has raised concerns that some wealthy Ghanaians are becoming reluctant to invest in businesses and industries that could create jobs.

According to him, some wealthy individuals who have previously invested in businesses have become discouraged by alleged theft and other misconduct by employees, leading some to redirect their wealth into real estate and financial instruments instead.

Mr Osei Nyarko made the comments in a Facebook post in which he called for a broader conversation about the relationship between employers, employees, investment and job creation in Ghana.

He argued that the country has several wealthy individuals whose resources could be channelled into productive ventures capable of creating employment opportunities.

“There are several billionaires and millionaires right here in Ghana, but most of them have vowed not to use their wealth to build companies and industries to help create jobs,” he said.

The MP attributed the reluctance partly to what he described as a “collective stigma” arising from the experiences of some business owners.

He alleged that some wealthy individuals had regretted establishing businesses after encountering cases of employees stealing from their companies to improve their personal financial circumstances.

“Many wealthy people have regretted setting up businesses to employ people because of the thievery mindsets and attitudes of some Ghanaians,” he said.

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