Who’s Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, the 34-year-old first time MP married to Mahama Ayariga?

At 34, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah has already established a place for herself in Ghana’s political space, serving as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West in the Ninth Parliament.

But beyond her role as a legislator, Mrs Amankwah Yeboah is also the wife of Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, a detail that came into the spotlight during her husband’s vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The brief exchange offered an opportunity for many Ghanaians to take a closer look at the young legislator, who represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

From business to Parliament

Mrs Amankwah Yeboah entered Parliament after winning the Sunyani West seat in the December 2024 general election.

She defeated the then-incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, to become the representative of the constituency in the Ninth Parliament.

In the 2024 election, she beat Ignatius Baffour Awuah by securing 26,828 votes, representing 57.64% of the total valid votes cast.

The NPP's candidate polled 19,715 votes, representing 42.36%, whereas the PNC's Adongo Matilda polled zero votes.

Her entry into Parliament marked a transition from a career in business management and consultancy to national politics.

Before becoming an MP, she served as a branch manager for Verna Mineral Water and later as Managing Director of MEA Connect Consultants.

Her academic background includes studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana and the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

Finding her feet in Parliament

As a first-term legislator, Mrs Amankwah Yeboah has taken on parliamentary responsibilities beyond representing her constituents.

She serves on committees of Parliament, including the Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee, where she contributes to discussions on issues relating to employment and labour.

Her political journey also places her in an unusual position in Ghana’s parliamentary history, serving in the same Parliament as her husband.

Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central, was the Majority Leader until his recent reassignment to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and is a veteran legislator who has held several political and ministerial positions.

The couple’s presence in Parliament means they are not only partners at home but also colleagues within Ghana’s legislature.

The moment that brought her into the spotlight

Mrs Amankwah Yeboah attracted wider public attention on Thursday when she accompanied her husband to his ministerial vetting.

As the Appointments Committee Chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, introduced members of Mr Ayariga’s family who were present, he mentioned his father-in-law but initially did not identify his wife.

Mr Ayariga quickly pointed out the omission.

“Mr Chairman, you have introduced the father-in-law, but you haven’t introduced the daughter,” he said.

Mr Ahiafor then introduced her as “Hon Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Hon Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah”, identifying her as the Sunyani West MP.

Read Also: Surprise at vetting as Mahama Ayariga reveals Sunyani West MP is his wife

The light-hearted moment placed the young legislator briefly at the centre of attention, not because of a parliamentary debate or political controversy, but because of her connection to another prominent figure in the House.

Yet her own political journey stands independently.

At 34, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah represents a new generation of legislators navigating Ghana’s political landscape while combining parliamentary responsibilities with a career that began outside politics.

Her story is therefore not simply that of the wife of a senior politician, but of a young woman who successfully contested and won a parliamentary seat and is now building her own record in Ghana’s legislature.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.