World Cup: I will select ‘capable and experienced’ players – Ghana coach Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has left the door open for home-based players to be in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Players on the domestic scene have found it difficult to break into the senior national team squad, which is dominated by players abroad.
Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is the only regular domestic player in the team in recent months.
Speaking during his unveiling, Queiroz said ‘fair’ opportunities would be given to players who ‘deserve’ call-ups.
"Nobody owns the national team shirt. That must be clear.
"The players dream to represent the country, and it is our job to give them a fair and right opportunity. My job is to be sure that the ones who wear the shirt are those who deserve to be there.
"The players I select [would be] capable, fit [and] experienced.”
The Portuguese coach has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.
Ghana are in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.
The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout phase for the first time since their historic run in 2010.
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