Xenophobic attacks: High Commissioner urges Ghanaians in South Africa to remain on high alert

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has urged Ghanaians living in South Africa to remain on high alert following recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
According to him, a series of high-level meetings has been held with South African authorities to address the growing tensions and ensure the safety of affected communities.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 25, Mr Quashie disclosed that, following the high-level meetings, it is observed that the situation could escalate in some parts of the country, stressing the need for vigilance among Ghanaian residents.
"The situation is now calm. But they (South African authorities) told us yesterday that it is not to say that it will not recur again, but we should let our citizens be on high alert. We have issued those advisory notes to all the Ghanaian groups in this country," he said on the show.
He assured that the Ghanaian mission in South Africa is closely monitoring developments and engaging relevant stakeholders to protect the interests and welfare of its citizens.
"We have maintained the Consular services where they can call and tell us whatever challenge they have," he added.
South Africa has experienced recurring outbreaks of xenophobic violence over the years, often directed at migrants from across the African continent.
The latest incidents have heightened fears among foreign communities, with sporadic attacks reported in certain areas, raising concerns over safety and stability.
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