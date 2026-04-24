10 arrested as anti-galamsey taskforce seizes machines in Oda River Forest Reserve raid

Audio By Carbonatix
An anti-galamsey taskforce has arrested 10 suspects during a targeted operation in the Oda River Forest Reserve as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal mining activities.
The operation, conducted on April 24, 2026, covered compartments 4, 47, 54, 55, 58, and 60 of the forest reserve, areas identified as hotspots for illegal mining.
The team was made up of a Deputy District Manager, two Forest Range Managers, two Forest Guards, 11 Youth Forest Champions, and an 18-member Rapid Response Team.
During the exercise, the taskforce immobilised a range of equipment believed to have been used for illegal mining.
These included one excavator, seven tricycles, 67 pumping machines, 48 changfang machines, and 13 motorbikes.
Authorities said the seizure of the equipment is expected to significantly disrupt ongoing illegal mining operations within the reserve.
Ten suspects were arrested in the process and have since been handed over to the Police at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District for further investigations and possible prosecution.
The suspects have been identified as Yusif (30), Ibrahim Ismaili (18), Nureeden Haruna (22), Joel Atinga (24), Zakari Subru (20), Musah Umaru (23), Joseph Hamidu (23), Gideon Apraku (25), Issaka Mammudu (28), and Amos Atingana (22).
The operation forms part of ongoing measures to protect forest reserves and water bodies from the devastating impact of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.
Officials say similar operations will be sustained to ensure the preservation of Ghana’s natural resources and to deter individuals engaged in unlawful mining activities.
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