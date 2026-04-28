2026 World Cup: Queiroz tasked to take Black Stars to semi-finals – Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says the target set for the new Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, is to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Queiroz was unveiled as head coach of the national team last Thursday following the dismissal of Otto Addo after the losses to Austria and Germany during the March international break.

The Portuguese coach has signed a four-month deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which will see him take the Black Stars to the World Cup.

While expectations are being managed, Kofi Adams has revealed the former Egypt boss has been tasked to do more than the Black Stars did during the South Africa tournament.

"We have given the coach a good target to do better in the World Cup than we did in 2010. It was the same target given to Otto Addo," the Sports Minister said.

"The team should be ranked among the top five in Africa, and we should win the AFCON, which we did not qualify for. At the moment, we are not even among the best in Africa.

"We want to do better in the World Cup, and that is by getting into the semi-finals of the World Cup. Even better, we want to win the World Cup, and that is the ultimate aim."

The Black Stars are drawn in Group L of the World Cup groupings, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia.

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