8 fake National Security operatives arrested for alleged robbery of miners in Assin Awisam

Audio By Carbonatix
Eight individuals suspected of posing as national security operatives have been arrested by police for allegedly robbing illegal miners of gold, cash, and mobile phones at Assin Awisam in the Central Region.
The suspects, one of whom is reportedly the son of a Municipal Chief Executive, are said to have stormed the community on Friday afternoon in a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck with registration GS 8293-18 and a Toyota Voxy.
According to reports, the group conducted an operation during which they seized valuables from miners, including an unspecified quantity of gold, cash, and mobile phones.
Their actions sparked outrage among residents, who accused the group of repeated extortion under the guise of state security operations. Some community members confronted the suspects, deflated the tyres of their vehicles, and attempted to lynch them.
The situation was, however, brought under control by community leaders, who intervened and handed the suspects over to the police in Awisam.
Tensions remained high following the arrests, as angry youth besieged the police station, prompting the Assin North Regional Police Command to deploy reinforcement. The suspects were later transferred to Assin Foso under tight security.
During preliminary interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted taking some mobile phones but denied stealing gold.
All eight suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.
A youth leader in the area, George Anokye, told Citi News that the incident was not isolated, alleging that the same group had been harassing miners over time.
According to him, the suspects had previously extorted money from miners and, in one instance last year, allegedly set ablaze a water pumping machine belonging to a miner after he failed to meet their demands, despite reportedly paying GH¢120,000.
He warned that continued incidents of suspected extortion disguised as anti-galamsey operations risk escalating tensions in the community if swift action is not taken by authorities.
Latest Stories
-
‘Let’s be measured in our expectations’ — Sannie Daara on Queiroz appointment
49 seconds
-
‘Let’s give him our full support’ – Sannie Daara calls on Ghanaians to back Queiroz
4 minutes
-
UHAS launches groundbreaking research to combat neonatal infections
16 minutes
-
7m agribusiness actors demand affordability connectivity
24 minutes
-
EPA CEO Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse appointed Global President of NDC Professionals Forum
49 minutes
-
Unregulated development threatens Akosombo, Kpong Dams — VRA warns
1 hour
-
Sunyani West records 70 new cases of elephantiasis, hydrocele
1 hour
-
8 fake National Security operatives arrested for alleged robbery of miners in Assin Awisam
1 hour
-
After 30 years, we couldn’t remain mining contractors — Ibrahim Mahama on Damang Mine takeover
1 hour
-
Photos: Vice President Prof Opoku-Agyemang represents Ghana at 4th “In Defence of Democracy” Summit in Barcelona
1 hour
-
I didn’t just wake to take over Damang Mine, Gold Fields gave me the offer — Ibrahim Mahama
1 hour
-
Ibrahim Mahama thanks Akufo-Addo for his role in securing Damang Mine takeover
2 hours
-
Michael Jackson film set to be a controversial hit
2 hours
-
Damang to get an airport – Ibrahim Mahama announces after mine takeover
2 hours
-
Engineers and Planners officially assume control of Damang Mine concession
2 hours