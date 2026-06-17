A Green Card is not a sanctuary: What Ken Ofori-Atta’s immigration victory really means

Amanda Clinton, the writer

The reported grant of lawful permanent residence to Ghana’s former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is undoubtedly an important legal victory. But it is not the victory many of his supporters may believe it to be, nor is it the defeat that some of his political opponents may fear.

A green card answers one question: whether a person has the right to reside permanently in the United States. Extradition answers another: whether the United States should surrender that person to a foreign country to face criminal proceedings or punishment.

Those questions may arise from the same facts, and the evidence in one case may echo powerfully in the other. But they travel along separate legal tracks, before different decision-makers, under different laws.

The reported immigration ruling therefore does not prevent Ghana from continuing to seek Mr Ofori-Atta’s return. It does not annul the criminal charges filed in Ghana. It does not amount to an acquittal, and it does not confer immunity from extradition. A green card is permission to live in America; it is not diplomatic protection from the reach of an extradition treaty.

That distinction should be the starting point of any serious public discussion.

What the immigration judge decided — and what the judge did not decide

Ordinarily, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services adjudicates applications for permanent residence. Where an applicant has been placed in removal proceedings, however, an immigration judge may in many circumstances determine an application for adjustment of status as relief from removal.

If the reports are accurate, Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawyers persuaded the immigration court that he satisfied the legal requirements for permanent residence and that the adverse matters placed before the court did not justify refusing that relief.

That is significant. It suggests that the Ghanaian accusations, his immigration history and whatever information the American authorities possessed were not sufficient to defeat his application under immigration law.

But the decision should not be overstated.

An immigration judge deciding adjustment of status is not conducting the Ghanaian criminal trial. The judge is not required to decide whether every allegation made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor is true. Nor is that judge empowered to approve or reject Ghana’s extradition request.

Without the written ruling, it is also impossible to know precisely what findings were made. The court may simply have concluded that no statutory ground of inadmissibility was established and that Mr Ofori-Atta merited a favourable exercise of discretion. That would be materially different from a formal finding that Ghana’s prosecution is politically motivated or that he faces persecution if returned.

Asylum is probably no longer the central issue

The green-card ruling also changes the importance of any possible asylum claim.

If Mr Ofori-Atta has now become a lawful permanent resident through a family-based, employment-based or other independent route, asylum would ordinarily become unnecessary as a practical form of immigration relief. He would already possess the permanent legal status that an asylum claim is generally intended eventually to secure.

That does not establish that an asylum application was formally withdrawn. Indeed, the public record does not conclusively establish that one was ever filed. Evidence concerning political persecution may have been presented for several reasons: to support asylum, to rebut allegations against him, to seek withholding of removal or protection against torture, or simply to persuade the immigration judge that the Ghanaian proceedings should carry limited discretionary weight.

The careful conclusion is therefore that asylum is likely no longer the operative route by which he remains in the United States. His green card now supplies that legal foundation. But the evidence assembled around alleged persecution may survive and reappear in another forum.

That forum is extradition.

Why persecution, health and prison conditions may still matter

An extradition judge’s task is comparatively narrow. Under United States law, the judge considers whether there is a valid treaty basis, whether the offences are extraditable, whether the person before the court is the person sought and whether the evidence is sufficient to establish probable cause.

The hearing is not a trial on guilt or innocence. Nor is it generally the stage at which every humanitarian objection is finally resolved.

If the court certifies that the legal requirements for extradition have been met, the matter moves to the United States Secretary of State. It is the Secretary—not the extradition judge—who possesses the ultimate statutory authority to order or decline surrender.

That executive stage may become the centre of Mr Ofori-Atta’s defence.

His lawyers may argue that the prosecution is politically selective; that official declarations and media campaigns prejudged his guilt; that irregularities in the Interpol process undermine confidence in Ghana’s request; that his health would be endangered by surrender; or that Ghana cannot guarantee appropriate medical treatment and humane detention conditions.

None of those arguments automatically defeats extradition. Foreign politicians cannot convert ordinary corruption prosecutions into persecution merely by describing them as politically motivated. The law distinguishes genuine prosecution from prosecution used as a pretext to punish political opinion.

But the distinction is intensely factual. The timing of the charges, the language used by public officials, the consistency of Ghana’s procedures, the evidential quality of the case and the treatment of comparable accused persons may all be scrutinised.

His health may also become more consequential at the surrender stage than it was at the initial extradition hearing. A general assertion of illness would carry limited weight. Detailed medical evidence showing that surrender, detention or interruption of treatment would expose him to serious harm would be harder to dismiss.

Ghana’s prison system may therefore become part of the diplomatic and legal argument. Published human-rights assessments have described Ghanaian detention conditions as harsh in some facilities because of overcrowding, inadequate sanitation and deficiencies in medical care. Such reports do not prove that Mr Ofori-Atta would personally be mistreated. But his lawyers may rely on them to demand specific assurances regarding his place of detention, access to specialists, medication, hospital treatment and protection from degrading conditions.

The Ghana Prison Service and the government may consequently have a role extending beyond transportation and custody. They may need to provide credible, detailed and enforceable assurances about how he would be housed and treated. Vague promises would be less persuasive than a concrete medical and custodial plan.

Ghana’s burden is legal, evidential and diplomatic

Ghana must do more than announce that it wants Mr Ofori-Atta back.

It must present a properly constituted request through the accepted diplomatic channels. It must identify the treaty foundation, provide authenticated charging documents and warrants, demonstrate that the alleged conduct constitutes an extraditable offence and present evidence capable of satisfying the American probable-cause standard.

The principle of dual criminality will matter: the conduct alleged must generally be criminal in both jurisdictions, although the offences need not bear identical names.

Ghana must also be precise. Broad political rhetoric, press conferences and public declarations cannot substitute for witness statements, financial records, contractual documents, payment trails and evidence connecting the accused personally to the alleged wrongdoing.

An extradition case is often won or lost in the quality of the requesting state’s papers long before the parties enter a courtroom.

After any judicial certification, Ghana must still prevail at the political and diplomatic stage. The Secretary of State may consider foreign-policy interests, humanitarian matters and risks relating to treatment after surrender. That is where Ghana’s commitment to due process will become as important as the gravity of its allegations.

The larger cost of delay

This case is no longer only about one former minister. It is becoming a test of Ghana’s ability to use international legal cooperation effectively.

Until Mr Ofori-Atta’s matter is resolved, future Ghanaian extradition requests—particularly those involving politically exposed persons—may attract closer scrutiny. That does not mean the United States will formally freeze every other request or refuse to extradite anyone else to Ghana. There is no automatic rule requiring that outcome.

But institutions learn from difficult cases. A requesting state whose papers are incomplete, whose public officials prejudge cases, or whose assurances about detention and fair trial appear uncertain may find that subsequent requests are examined more cautiously and more slowly.

Conversely, if Ghana presents a disciplined evidential record, respects the presumption of innocence, refrains from inflammatory commentary and gives credible custodial and medical assurances, this case could strengthen rather than weaken its future cooperation with foreign partners.

The danger is that the political desire for a dramatic return may overwhelm the patient legal work required to secure one.

Ghana can still try him — but should proceed carefully

Ghana may also consider whether to continue the criminal proceedings in his absence. Article 19(3) of the Constitution permits a trial to proceed where an accused person has been duly notified and refuses to appear.

That is not a licence to substitute newspaper headlines for legal service. The prosecution would need credible evidence that he was formally notified of the charges, the court and the hearing dates and that his absence was a deliberate refusal rather than a failure of proper notice.

A conviction obtained through an irregular absentia process could complicate, rather than assist, extradition. American authorities would be entitled to ask whether he had a meaningful opportunity to defend himself and whether he would be able to challenge or reopen the proceedings upon return.

Ghana must therefore decide whether an absentia trial would advance justice or merely create another procedural dispute for Mr Ofori-Atta’s American lawyers to exploit.

What should the public now expect?

The public should not expect the green-card decision to bring the extradition effort to an immediate end. Nor should it expect Mr Ofori-Atta to be placed on a flight to Accra merely because Ghana has submitted a request.

If a formal federal extradition case has already commenced, the initial judicial phase could proceed relatively quickly where Ghana’s documentation is complete. But a determined defence may pursue habeas-corpus review, appellate proceedings and extensive representations to the Secretary of State.

The litigation could therefore last months or years.

The green card improves Mr Ofori-Atta’s position, but chiefly by removing immigration vulnerability. He is no longer fighting merely to avoid deportation for lack of status. He can now defend any extradition request from the firmer ground of lawful permanent residence, supported by family ties, medical evidence and whatever political-persecution material his lawyers have assembled.

That ground is firmer. It is not impregnable.

The decisive legal truth remains simple: permanent residence and extradition are separate. The former allows him to live in the United States. The latter may still require him to leave it.

Ghana’s success will depend not on political insistence, but on evidential discipline, procedural fairness and the credibility of the assurances it gives about what will happen after he lands.

Amanda Akuorkor Clinton, the writer, is a private legal practitioner and Head of Chambers of Clinton Consultancy law firm.

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