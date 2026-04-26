African meteorological community celebrates launch of new continental journal

A big step has been taken for Africa’s weather and climate science community with the launch of the Journal of the African Meteorological Society.

The journal was launched during the First Joint Conference of the African Meteorological Society (AfMS), the International Forum of Meteorological Societies (IFMS) and the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The new journal will give African researchers a space to share their work on weather, climate, and the environment. It will also help scientists share ideas, support new solutions, and guide leaders to make better decisions based on science.

The journal was officially launched by the Director General of the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute and a co-sponsor of the conference, Fetene Teshome. He said the journal is an important step to help Africa speak critically and convincingly in global discussions on weather and climate.

The first edition of the journal includes studies on key issues affecting Africa. These include drought during El Niño periods, thunderstorm patterns, rainfall prediction in different regions, air pollution, and groundwater quality. These issues affect farming, water supply, disaster planning, and people’s health.

The journal is led by Editor-in-Chief Gideon Chukuma Ufoegbune, with support from a team of well-known scientists from around the world.

Many people at the conference said the journal will give Africa the chance to tell its own science stories and provide its own solutions to climate challenges.

As climate change continues to bring more extreme weather across Africa, experts say strong research and teamwork are now more important than ever. The journal is expected to help connect science with policy and real-life action.

The launch has also opened the door for stronger partnerships, better research networks, and a renewed focus on scientific excellence across Africa.

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