Akosombo substation fire plunges Ashanti Region into widespread darkness

Audio By Carbonatix
A massive fire outbreak at the GRIDCo substation in Akosombo has caused widespread power outages across the Ashanti Region, leaving dozens of communities without electricity.
In an official statement released on Saturday, 25th April 2026, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) informed the general public that the fire significantly reduced the total power supply available to the region.
While the extent of the damage to the substation is still being assessed, the impact on the national grid has necessitated immediate load shedding in various metropolitan and municipal areas.
The outage has affected a vast geographical area, impacting both residential hubs and industrial zones. Key areas reported to be in darkness include:
- Academic and Research Hubs: KNUST, Boadi, Ayeduase, and Kotei.
- Commercial and Residential Centres: Adum, Bantama, Nhyiaeso, TUC, Airport Roundabout, and Roman Hill.
- Industrial and Transport Nodes: Zoomlion Factory, Race Course, Maxima, and Police Depot.
- Suburban Communities: Abuakwa, Tanoso, Ejisu, Kwadaso, Atimatim, Kenyase, and Santase.
The ECG has assured customers that technical teams are working closely with GRIDCo to rectify the situation. Engineers are currently on standby, prepared to restore the power supply incrementally as soon as the technical challenges at the Akosombo substation are resolved.
“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our Engineers are standing by to restore supply as soon as the challenge is rectified,” the statement read.
The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to businesses and households throughout the Ashanti Region and has pledged to provide further updates as the situation evolves.
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