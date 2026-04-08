Amad backs Carrick for Manchester United job

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has backed interim boss Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent manager.

Carrick was placed in charge until the end of the season in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Since then, the former United and England midfielder has guided the club to seven wins and just one defeat in 10 matches.

They now require four wins and a draw from their remaining seven matches to return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

United's hierarchy has vowed not to rush into a decision and is likely to wait until the end of the season before making the final call.

However, they are yet to speak to any alternatives, and the number of options has reduced, with Thomas Tuchel committing to England and Roberto de Zerbi opting to join Tottenham.

Speaking from the club's four-day training camp in the Republic of Ireland, Amad feels United already have the right man.

"From a personal view, he's the right man," said the Ivory Coast international.

"He has a lot of experience; he knows the club and has the DNA.

"His relationship with every player is very good. Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong.

"It's not the players who decide, but my honest opinion is we're really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager."

While it would be a surprise for a player not to offer their support to the manager, performances on the field suggest the relationship with Carrick and his squad goes deeper than just words.

"We've got good experience with him," said striker Bryan Mbeumo.

"He knows how to talk to us, and we're going to try to take as much as we can from him.

"It's been easier because he knows the place. It's been great to work under him."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.