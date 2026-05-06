Annoh-Dompreh sues Bono Regional Minister, media house over cocoa smuggling claims; demands GH¢30m

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

A defamation suit has been filed by Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, after he accused the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, and a media organisation of falsely linking him to cocoa smuggling and economic sabotage.

In a writ before the court, the Nsawan Agoagyiri MP says remarks made during a public engagement on April 28, 2026, and later published online, portrayed him as encouraging cocoa buyers to use government funds to purchase Ivorian cocoa and transport it into Ghana, thereby making the government unpopular.

According to the suit, the remarks also suggested that security agencies and anti-smuggling authorities acted on intelligence linked to the alleged scheme, leading to the interception of more than 100 bags of cocoa.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh argues that the publication, in its natural and ordinary meaning, accused him of instigating illegal cross-border cocoa smuggling, orchestrating an unlawful scheme involving the movement of cocoa across international borders, abusing his office as a Member of Parliament, and engaging in conduct amounting to economic sabotage.

He contends that the allegations were false, malicious and published recklessly without lawful justification.

He maintains that he has never at any time engaged in, suggested or endorsed any unlawful activity involving cocoa smuggling.

The writ states that the publication has been widely disseminated and remains accessible across media platforms, reaching audiences within and outside Ghana.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh says the publication has gravely injured his reputation, exposed him to public scandal, ridicule and contempt, and lowered him in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.

He further claims the allegations have caused serious damage to his political career, public standing and international reputation.

The suit says the publication has also impaired his credibility as a legislator, weakened public confidence reposed in him by constituents and political colleagues, and exposed him to suspicion and possible scrutiny by state institutions and security agencies.

According to the writ, Mr Annoh-Dompreh served notice on the defendants demanding a retraction of the statements and an unqualified apology with equal prominence. He says the defendants failed or refused to comply.

The plaintiff is seeking a declaration that the statements were defamatory. He is also seeking general damages of GH¢20 million, aggravated and exemplary damages of GH¢10 million jointly and severally against the defendants, an order compelling a retraction and apology on all platforms where the statements were published, and a perpetual injunction restraining any further publication of the allegations.

In the writ, Mr Annoh-Dompreh describes himself as a long-serving legislator who has served continuously in Parliament since 2013.

He states that he is currently serving a third term as Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and as Minority Chief Whip.

He also cites his role at the Pan-African Parliament, where he chairs the Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs for the West African Caucus.

The suit places a major political dispute before the courts, with potentially significant implications for political accountability, media responsibility and public debate around Ghana’s cocoa sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.