Assafuah: Sedina Attionu’s return from Nevada will test government’s commitment to accountability

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, says the expected return of former MASLOC Chief Executive, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, following a successful extradition ruling in the United States, will be a major test of Ghana’s justice system.
In a detailed statement, Assafuah explained that the U.S. District Court in Nevada satisfied all legal requirements before certifying the extradition, including jurisdiction, the existence of a valid treaty, dual criminality, and probable cause.
He noted that the court relied heavily on evidence presented by Ghanaian authorities, as well as Attionu’s prior conviction in Ghana, which it deemed sufficient to justify extradition.
While describing the decision as a significant legal victory for Ghana, Assafuah cautioned that the real challenge lies ahead.
“The Court in the United States has done its part. The real test now lies here at home,” he stated.
He warned against any attempt to grant executive clemency under Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution, arguing that such a move would undermine public confidence in the justice system.
Assafuah also referenced the case of co-accused Daniel Axim, who was granted bail pending appeal, describing it as a development that raises concerns about the possible dilution of accountability.
He stressed that Ghana must ensure that justice is fully enforced to maintain credibility in the fight against corruption.
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