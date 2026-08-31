Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival

Residents of Awutu Bereku in the Awutu-Senya District have undertaken a massive clean-up exercise in the township ahead of this year’s annual Awubia Festival.

The exercise, organised jointly by the Awutu-Senya District Assembly, the Awutu Traditional Council and Zoomlion Ghana, was aimed at ridding the district capital of filth.

It also formed part of the nationwide sanitation campaign following President John Dramani Mahama’s call on citizens to maintain clean environments, reduce mosquito breeding and help curb communicable diseases.

Led by Mr Eghan Kalala Nyamekye, District Chief Executive, and Mr Samuel Antwi-Boasiako, District Coordinating Director, residents cleaned the local market, durbar grounds, traditional council area, schools and town roads.

They also desilted gutters and cleared refuse from various parts of the township.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some participants urged the District Assembly to extend the clean-up campaign to other communities in the district.

They also called for stricter enforcement of sanitation by-laws, including the apprehension and prosecution of offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

The participants further advocated regular organisation of the exercise to complement the Assembly’s efforts to maintain a clean environment.

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