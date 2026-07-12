Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections

The Bantama Brigade for Peace has called on the Ghana Police Service to heighten security ahead of the continuation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bantama Constituency Executive Elections, expressing concern over what it describes as repeated threats of violence linked to the electoral process.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group alleged that similar public warnings by Fiifi Mensah preceded the disruption of the election on Saturday, during which election materials were reportedly vandalised, officials were allegedly assaulted, and the exercise was suspended.

It noted that the arrest of suspects in connection with the incident underscored the seriousness of the disturbances.

The group claimed it had become aware of fresh public statements warning of chaos should the elections continue, arguing that the repeated comments had created fear and anxiety among delegates and members of the public.

"We therefore call on the Ghana Police Service to remain on high alert and take every lawful measure necessary to protect lives, maintain public order and ensure that the electoral process is conducted peacefully," the statement said.

The Bantama Brigade for Peace further urged the Police to treat Mr. Fiifi Mensah as a person of interest if any acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism or disruption occur during the election, provided evidence establishes that he incited, organised, encouraged or was otherwise connected to any unlawful acts.

"No individual should be permitted to repeatedly predict violence and chaos without those statements being taken seriously, particularly where previous threats have been followed by actual disturbances," the group stated.

The group stressed that Bantama deserved a peaceful electoral process and urged delegates and supporters to remain calm, reject provocation and cooperate fully with the security agencies.

It maintained that democracy must not be undermined by threats, intimidation or violence and called for the rule of law to be upheld throughout the election.

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