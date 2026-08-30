National

Bawumia commissions St Jude’s Catholic Church he funded to completion at Weija

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  30 August 2026 8:32pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned the newly built St. Jude's Catholic Church at New Weija in Accra, a project he personally supported to completion.

The beautiful edifice, which includes modern washroom facilities, and also serves cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium, was built in fulfillment of a promise Dr. Bawumia made to his long-time friend, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, the renowned Catholic priest and founder of the Lepers Aid Centre.

Dr. Bawumia, who visited the church on Sunday for the commissioning, expressed his profound joy at seeing the project completed, and also promised to add drainage system to help improve sanitation.

The former Vice President commended the contractor and artisans for their excellent workmanship, describing the church as "a beautiful sight to behold."

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for him to fulfill his promise to Father Campbell to support the building of the church.

"By the Grace of God, I was privileged to help build this church together with its washrooms. It was a promise I made to my good friend Father Campbell and I am happy that God has made it possible," Dr. Bawumia said.

Father Andrew Campbell, who is the resident priest at St. Jude's Church, could not hide his gratitude.

In a heartfelt message, Father Campbell showered praises on Dr. Bawumia for his consistent generosity and compassion.

He revealed that Dr. Bawumia has over the years been a pillar of support for his charity works.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group