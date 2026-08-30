Bawumia commissions St Jude’s Catholic Church he funded to completion at Weija

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned the newly built St. Jude's Catholic Church at New Weija in Accra, a project he personally supported to completion.
The beautiful edifice, which includes modern washroom facilities, and also serves cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium, was built in fulfillment of a promise Dr. Bawumia made to his long-time friend, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, the renowned Catholic priest and founder of the Lepers Aid Centre.
Dr. Bawumia, who visited the church on Sunday for the commissioning, expressed his profound joy at seeing the project completed, and also promised to add drainage system to help improve sanitation.
The former Vice President commended the contractor and artisans for their excellent workmanship, describing the church as "a beautiful sight to behold."
Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for him to fulfill his promise to Father Campbell to support the building of the church.
"By the Grace of God, I was privileged to help build this church together with its washrooms. It was a promise I made to my good friend Father Campbell and I am happy that God has made it possible," Dr. Bawumia said.
Father Andrew Campbell, who is the resident priest at St. Jude's Church, could not hide his gratitude.
In a heartfelt message, Father Campbell showered praises on Dr. Bawumia for his consistent generosity and compassion.
He revealed that Dr. Bawumia has over the years been a pillar of support for his charity works.
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