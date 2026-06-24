Boakye Agyarko rallies Upper East NPP stakeholders behind vision for 2028

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has continued his nationwide stakeholder engagement tour with a meeting involving the Upper East Regional Council of Elders and Patrons, Regional Executives, Constituency Executives and other key party stakeholders in the region.

During the engagement, Mr Agyarko outlined his vision for rebuilding and strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections. He emphasised the need for unity, discipline, improved welfare and strategic reforms, stating that the party must rebuild, reunite and reposition itself to regain power.

He noted that while Ghanaians would assess the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government based on its performance, the NPP must also focus on strengthening its structures and reconnecting with its grassroots support base.

Mr Agyarko further reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and all party stakeholders to ensure a united and effective campaign machinery ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to him, the role of the National Chairman is to support and complement the Flagbearer in the collective effort to secure victory for the party.

Speaking on behalf of the regional party leadership, Upper East Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo Esq. assured Mr Agyarko of the region’s support and commended his loyalty, dedication and longstanding service to the NPP.

In response, Mr Agyarko expressed gratitude to the regional leadership, elders, patrons, constituency executives and grassroots members for their warm reception and commitment to rebuilding the party for electoral success in 2028.

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